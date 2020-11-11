Miami Herald Logo
Colts visit Titans on Thursday night atop AFC South to kick off NFL Week 10. Our pick | Opinion

Zach Bolinger Getty Images

NFL WEEK 10

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

COLTS (5-3) at TITANS (6-2)

Line: TEN by 1.

Cote’s pick: IND 24-20.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

One of the better matchups of Week 10 kicks us off Thursday night, with a battle for the top of the AFC South. (In a weird scheduling quirk, these teams will play again in two weeks). I’m leaning mini-upset here. Tennessee’s ground-first offense has tailed off the past few games, and Indy’s strong run defense is suited to limit Derrick Henry. Colts’ superior defense all-round drives our thinking on this. Indy’s D ties for league lead in interceptions and has permitted the lowest opponent passer rating. Also, Indy has won three of past four in this series — and won in seven of its past eight trips to Nashville. One concern: Titans’ plus-10 leads NFL in turnover differential, and Colts QB Philip Rivers can be a little pick-prone at times. Rivers gets T.Y. Hilton back from injury here, and they’re overdue to click in a way they haven’t yet. There is a reason the flow of money on this game has bet the better-record home town down from a 2 1/2-point favorite. I’m riding with that trend and Colts defense.

[Note: Picks for remainder of Week 10 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .

Profile Image of Greg Cote
Greg Cote
Greg Cote is a Miami Herald sports columnist who in 2018 was named top 10 in column writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Greg also appears regularly on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews.
