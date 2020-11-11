Colts visit Titans on Thursday night atop AFC South to kick off NFL Week 10. Our pick | Opinion

Getty Images

NFL WEEK 10

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

COLTS (5-3) at TITANS (6-2)

Line: TEN by 1.

Cote’s pick: IND 24-20.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

One of the better matchups of Week 10 kicks us off Thursday night, with a battle for the top of the AFC South. (In a weird scheduling quirk, these teams will play again in two weeks). I’m leaning mini-upset here. Tennessee’s ground-first offense has tailed off the past few games, and Indy’s strong run defense is suited to limit Derrick Henry. Colts’ superior defense all-round drives our thinking on this. Indy’s D ties for league lead in interceptions and has permitted the lowest opponent passer rating. Also, Indy has won three of past four in this series — and won in seven of its past eight trips to Nashville. One concern: Titans’ plus-10 leads NFL in turnover differential, and Colts QB Philip Rivers can be a little pick-prone at times. Rivers gets T.Y. Hilton back from injury here, and they’re overdue to click in a way they haven’t yet. There is a reason the flow of money on this game has bet the better-record home town down from a 2 1/2-point favorite. I’m riding with that trend and Colts defense.

[Note: Picks for remainder of Week 10 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .