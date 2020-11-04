Packers visit 49ers as injury-marred Thursday night game kicks off NFL Week 9. Our pick | Opinion

NFL WEEK 9

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

PACKERS (5-2) at 49ERS (4-4)

Line: GB by 5 1/2.

Cote’s pick: GB 27-23.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

Full transparency. These early lid-lifters have been tough on us; we’re 3-4 straight-up on Thursday night thus far. Bright side? Due for a run, so let’s start with this Week 9 kickoff. [COVID alert: Game was still on as of Wednesday, although Niners RB A.J. Dillon tested positive, causing team to close its facility Wednesday]. I tend to always trust in Aaron Rodgers, occasionally to a fault, but here’s a trend I’ll ride with: Pack has won eight games in a row following a loss. Still, forecasting this matchup is fraught with peril. Rodgers’ top back Aaron Jones (calf) is legit-iffy and the Gee Bees’ RB room is barren after him. San Fran as its own woes, with QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle both now sidelined for at least several weeks by injuries. Nick Mullens is an OK fill-in for Garo; replacing Kittle isn’t as easy. And Niners also will be missing RB Tevin Coleman on this short week. SF beat Pack twice last season including in playoffs. See Cheesers getting their payback on the road, but the betting line feels fat — an overreaction to the home team’s injuries. Teams run on Green Bay, and so should the Frans here. Packers have lost five straight on West Coast; an outright upset is strongly in play. I’m still riding with Mr. Rodgers, but, with doubts about Aaron Jones playing, give us Niners to cover.

[Note: Picks for remainder of Week 9 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .