Fans of ESPN’s Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz should get ready for another change

Fans of ESPN Radio’s popular, Miami-based Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz should get ready for another change — this time in the way the Monday through Friday show might be seen on television.

It has aired on ESPNews and will the rest of this week. But, beginning Monday, Nov. 9, the visual version of the show will move from ESPNews to ESPN+, a streaming subscription service that began in 2018 and had 8.5 million users as if this August.

On the air Tuesday, Le Batard told listeners the TV change from free programming to subscription was not his idea and that he was not consulted about it.

This change comes on the heels of the national show being reduced from three hours to two in July. It now airs weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

“I viewed and said to [ESPN] people above us, ‘Hey this is a demotion,” Le Batard said in July. “And the answer I am getting is, ‘No it’s not. We are making a concerted effort to move into the digital space because of the changing needs of listeners.”

Since the one-hour reduction the show has added available online features apart from the two-hour national show, including a local hour, a Big Suey segment and a postgame show.

Greg Cote
Greg Cote is a Miami Herald sports columnist who in 2018 was named top 10 in column writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Greg also appears regularly on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews.
