Make way for the Baby G.O.A.T! Chiefs’ Mahomes wins Week 8, soars to 2nd in QB ratings

STEP ASIDE FOR THE BABY G.O.A.T.: PATRICK MAHOMES WINS WEEK 8 WITH SEASON HIGH, VAULTS TO NEAR-TIE FOR OVERALL LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD’S NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes wins Week 8 honors with a season-high 60.80-point total and catapults into a virtual tie for the overall lead with Seattle’s Russell Wilson in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. Wilson’s season-long hold on first place is now 307.55 points to Mahomes’ 306.75, with Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady in third place. Miami’s benched Ryan Fitzpatrick tumbles from the Top 20. New starter Tua Tagovailoa climbs five spots to 42nd overall. This is the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Passers on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the schedule. The Top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 8:

Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 8

Rk LW Player, Team Wk8 / Season

1. 1 Russell Wilson, SEA 47.05 307.55

2. 4 Patrick Mahomes, KC 60.80 306.75

3. 3 Tom Brady, TB 40.95 287.45

4. 9 Drew Brees, NO 46.00 266.90

5. 2 Josh Allen, BUF 13.70 266.70

6. 5 Matt Ryan, ATL 28.05 263.10

7. 13 Joe Burrow, CIN 38.45 256.10

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

8. 11 Aaron Rodgers, GB 36.55 255.40

9. 7 Derek Carr, LV 19.60 246.80

10. 14 Jared Goff, LAR 23.75 241.20

11. 8 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR 15.80 239.35

12. 12 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 20.65 239.05

13. 15 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 30.10 237.40

14. 6 Deshaun Watson, HOU BYE 232.75

15. 18 Philip Rivers, IND 40.10 221.00

16. 10 Kyler Murray, ARI BYE 220.35

17. 16 Gardner Minshew, JAC BYE 206.75

18. 20 Justin Herbert, LAC 31.90 205.00

19. 17 Dak Prescott, DAL DNP 195.30

20. 22 Matthew Stafford, DET 28.80 190.80

42. 47 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 14.65 17.10

Bubble: Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA, 179.75. Dropped out: Fitzpatrick, MIA, 19th to 21st. Week 8 best: Mahomes, KC, 60.80 (31-42, 416, 5-0 in win). Week 8 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Baker Mayfield, CLE, 5.10 (12-25, 122, 0-0 in loss).