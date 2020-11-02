Greg Cote Show podcast: On Tua’s NFL starting debut, and premiere of our new Tua tribute song

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 35 features an all-encompassing deep dive into the historic, long-awaited, highly anticipated first career start of Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. How did the kid do? What does it foretell of the franchise’s future? Greg and Chris get into it all.

Our Baptism of Tua special also features the worldwide premiere of Greg’s new song, “Tua Ticket to Paradise.” That’s right. The original Singing Sportswriter, the man who invented song on ESPN’s Le Batard Show, comes out of retirement with a tribute to Miami’s newest sports star. Hear it first, exclusively, only in new Episode 35!

Also featured in the new pod:

▪ The return of the occasional segment, “Greg’s Top 10.” This one is billed as Top 10 Favorite Things About Halloween but soon devolves into Greg pretty much griping about everything. But is there sweet salvation at the end?

▪ The latest Mount Gregmore Name Game — the R’s. One of the most important consonants of all swings by to drop of its most popular U.S. first name over the past 100 years (can you guess what it is?), and then we deliver the Mount Gregmore of that reigning name.

Hear all of this and a bunch more in the fun new Greg Cote Show podcast Episode 35!

