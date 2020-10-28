McCaffrey’s possible return spices NFL’s Falcons-Panthers game Thursday night. Our pick | Opinion

NFL WEEK 8

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

FALCONS (1-6) at PANTHERS (3-4)

Line: CAR by 2 1/2.

Cote’s pick: CAR 27-20.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

The overarching question entering Thursday night’s Week 8 kickoff: Will the Panthers — and his eager fantasy owners — finally see Christian McCaffrey back on the field again? Carolina’s dual-threat back (and 2019 fantasy points champ) has been sidelined since a high ankle sprain in Week 2 but as of late Wednesday his return had not been ruled out, with coach Matt Rhule saying he was “hopeful.” I doubt we’ll see it, on a short week, and against a rival the Panthers beat on the road without McCaffrey 23-16 on October 11. Cats won that one mostly with Teddy Bridgewater’s arm strafing arguably the league’s worst pass defense. Carolina’s pass D is better, and Julio Jones (hip) could be hobbled if he goes at all. Still a medium upset shot for the ATL, which had won five in a row in series before the game three weeks ago, but give us Cats for the season sweep against an opponent that holds a lead as if it were an unpinned hand grenade.

