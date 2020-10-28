Miami Herald Logo
McCaffrey’s possible return spices NFL’s Falcons-Panthers game Thursday night. Our pick | Opinion

NFL WEEK 8

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

FALCONS (1-6) at PANTHERS (3-4)

Line: CAR by 2 1/2.

Cote’s pick: CAR 27-20.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

The overarching question entering Thursday night’s Week 8 kickoff: Will the Panthers — and his eager fantasy owners — finally see Christian McCaffrey back on the field again? Carolina’s dual-threat back (and 2019 fantasy points champ) has been sidelined since a high ankle sprain in Week 2 but as of late Wednesday his return had not been ruled out, with coach Matt Rhule saying he was “hopeful.” I doubt we’ll see it, on a short week, and against a rival the Panthers beat on the road without McCaffrey 23-16 on October 11. Cats won that one mostly with Teddy Bridgewater’s arm strafing arguably the league’s worst pass defense. Carolina’s pass D is better, and Julio Jones (hip) could be hobbled if he goes at all. Still a medium upset shot for the ATL, which had won five in a row in series before the game three weeks ago, but give us Cats for the season sweep against an opponent that holds a lead as if it were an unpinned hand grenade.

[Note: Picks for remainder of Week 8 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .

Profile Image of Greg Cote
Greg Cote
Greg Cote is a Miami Herald sports columnist who in 2018 was named top 10 in column writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Greg also appears regularly on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews.
