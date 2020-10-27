Old G.O.A.T. Brady rises from coffin, wins Week 7, climbs to 3rd in NFL QB rankings

HE’S BACK! TOM BRADY WINS WEEK 7, ROCKETS TO 3RD OVERALL IN MIAMI HERALD’S NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, at age 43, is hushing up whatever doubters he might have left. Brady wins Week 7 with a 56.45-point game and rockets from 10th to third place overall in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. Seattle’s Russell Wilson narrowly maintains his season-long hold on the No. 1 ranking, his lead over second place Josh Allen of Buffalo larger than it might seem because Wilson has had his bye week and Allen still has not. Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick tumbles five spots to 19th with his bye week, and will continue to drop now that he has been benched in favor of rookie Tua Tagovailoa. This is the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Passers on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the schedule. The Top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 7:

Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 7

Rk LW Player, Team Wk7 / Season

1. 1 Russell Wilson, SEA 35.40 260.50

2. 3 Josh Allen, BUF 37.35 253.00

3. 10 Tom Brady, TB 56.45 246.50

4. 2 Patrick Mahomes, KC 25.00 245.95

5. 7 Matt Ryan, ATL 39.90 235.05

6. 8 Deshaun Watson, HOU 40.45 232.75

7. 4 Derek Carr, LV 29.20 227.20

8. 11 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR 36.70 223.55

9. 17 Drew Brees, NO 47.35 220.90

10. 18 Kyler Murray, ARI 49.00 220.35

11. 16 Aaron Rodgers, GB 43.15 218.85

12. 5 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 23.00 218.40

13. 19 Joe Burrow, CIN 49.30 217.65

14. 12 Jared Goff, LAR 34.95 217.45

15. 15 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 30.40 207.30

16. 9 Gardner Minshew, JAC 15.65 206.75

17. 6 Dak Prescott, DAL DNP 195.30

18. 13 Philip Rivers, IND BYE 180.90

19. 14 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA BYE 179.75

20. 22 Justin Herbert, LAC 42.35 173.10

47. 44 Tua Tagovailoa, MIA BYE 2.45

Bubble: Baker Mayfield, CLE, 169.60. Dropped out: Lamar Jackson, BAL, 20th to 22nd. Week 7 best: Brady, TB, 56.45 (33-45, 369, 4-0 in win). Week 7 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Cam Newton, NE, minus-1.10 (9-15, 98, 0-3 in loss).