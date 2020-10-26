Greg Cote Show podcast: Heated debate over Dolphins’ QB drama and new ‘Greg Doesn’t Know Movies’

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 34, out now, includes the long-awaited latest installment of our occasional feature, “Greg Doesn’t Know Movies,” in which sidekick Chris and younger son Michael team to gang up on their father in an attempt to expose his stunning lack of knowledge when it comes to movies and the actors in them.

Will they succeed or will Greg turn the tables and surprise? Play along to find out if you know more than Greg does in matters of cinema.

Also featured in the new pod:

▪ Greg and Chris engage in a conversation-turned-heated-argument about the Miami Dolphins quarterback drama, the naming of rookie Tua Tagovailoa and how the response of benched Ryan Fitzpatrick added drama, controversy and pressure. The discussion reaches a contentiousness unheard in the podcast before.

▪ Chris reveals perhaps the biggest gaffe of his young parenting career, and Greg swoops in with an I-told-you-so. Hint: Involves an airboat.

We also chat up what has turned into a pretty riveting World Series, and Greg gives you the sad post-mortem on breaking into his own home safe.

Oh and of course we bring you the latest installment of the love-it-or-hate-it Mount Gregmore Name Game — the Q’s. Find out the winning Q, and the all-time most notable folks to have that name.

Hear all of this and more in the fun new Greg Cote Show podcast Episode 34! A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; a coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER