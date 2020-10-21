Giants and Eagles meet as World’s Saddest Division reps NFL on Thursday night. Our pick | Opinion

NFL WEEK 7

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

GIANTS (1-5) at EAGLES (1-4-1)

Line: PHI by 4 1/2.

Cote’s pick: PHI 31-17.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

The NFL denied you your Thursday night appetizer last week but is back with your Week 7 fix. Two lousy teams out of the World’s Saddest Division but, hey, you take what you can get. Actually, the Eagles are one of those sneaky-good bad teams; the Giants, not so much. Philly’s been right in it with really good teams past two weeks, losing to Steelers 38-29 and then Ravens 30-28. Giants finally won last week so I no longer am calling them the Gnats, but beating the Washington No-Names 20-19 is nothing you’d brag about. Eagles have won seven in a row in this NFC East tug. G-Men are on a 10-8 skid in prime time and don’t do well as underdogs despite frequent practice at it. Philly is snakebit with a slew of offensive injuries — RB Miles Sanders and TE Zach Ertz the latest — but should have enough left to handle NYG an eighth straight time. (That’s hunching the Good Carson Wentz shows up, not the one with nine interceptions).

[Note: Picks for remainder of Week 7 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .