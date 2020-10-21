Miami Herald Logo
Giants and Eagles meet as World’s Saddest Division reps NFL on Thursday night. Our pick | Opinion

NFL WEEK 7

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

GIANTS (1-5) at EAGLES (1-4-1)

Line: PHI by 4 1/2.

Cote’s pick: PHI 31-17.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

The NFL denied you your Thursday night appetizer last week but is back with your Week 7 fix. Two lousy teams out of the World’s Saddest Division but, hey, you take what you can get. Actually, the Eagles are one of those sneaky-good bad teams; the Giants, not so much. Philly’s been right in it with really good teams past two weeks, losing to Steelers 38-29 and then Ravens 30-28. Giants finally won last week so I no longer am calling them the Gnats, but beating the Washington No-Names 20-19 is nothing you’d brag about. Eagles have won seven in a row in this NFC East tug. G-Men are on a 10-8 skid in prime time and don’t do well as underdogs despite frequent practice at it. Philly is snakebit with a slew of offensive injuries — RB Miles Sanders and TE Zach Ertz the latest — but should have enough left to handle NYG an eighth straight time. (That’s hunching the Good Carson Wentz shows up, not the one with nine interceptions).

[Note: Picks for remainder of Week 7 games will appear online Thursday afternoon and in print Friday] .

Greg Cote
Greg Cote is a Miami Herald sports columnist who in 2018 was named top 10 in column writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Greg also appears regularly on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews.
