Falcons’ Ryan tops Titans’ Tannehill to win Week 6, Fins’ Tua debuts in new Herald NFL QB rankings

RYAN EDGES TANNEHILL TO WIN 6 IN MIAMI HERALD’S NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Atlanta’s Matt Ryan edges Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill by 55.55 to 51.20 to win Week 6 honors in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings — the big games sending both rocketing into the season’s top 10. Seattle’s Russell Wilson narrowly maintains his overall lead despite his bye week, while Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes passes Buffalo’s Josh Allen for second place. Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick holds steady in 14th place but will begin to slide now that he has lost his starting job to rookie Tua Tagovailoa. This is the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Passers on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the schedule. The Top 20 (plus Dolphins) after Week 6:

Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 6

Rk LW Player, Team Wk6 / Season

1. 1 Russell Wilson, SEA BYE 225.10

2. 5 Patrick Mahomes, KC 38.25 220.95

3. 2 Josh Allen, BUF 10.10 215.65

4. 3 Derek Carr, LV BYE 198.00

5. 17 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 51.20 195.40

6. 4 Dak Prescott, DAL DNP 195.30

7. 18 Matt Ryan, ATL 55.55 195.15

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

8. 16 Deshaun Watson, HOU 47.75 192.30

9. 9 Gardner Minshew, JAC 18.15 191.10

10. 11 Tom Brady, TB 26.30 190.05

11. 6 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR 7.80 186.85

12. 10 Jared Goff, LAR 12.90 182.50

13. 19 Philip Rivers, IND 43.55 180.90

14. 14 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 26.55 179.75

15. 13 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 22.10 176.90

16. 7 Aaron Rodgers, GB -1.00 175.70

17. 8 Drew Brees, NO BYE 173.55

18. 12 Kyler Murray, ARI 14.40 171.35

19. 15 Joe Burrow, CIN 23.65 168.35

20. 21 Lamar Jackson, BAL 22.30 147.75

44. — Tua Tagovailoa, MIA 2.45 2.45

Bubble: Kirk Cousins, MIN, 132.75. Dropped out: Justin Herbert, LAC, 20th to 22nd. Week 6 best: Ryan, ATL, 55.55 (30-40, 371, 4-0 in win). Week 6 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Rodgers, GB, minus-1.00 (16-35, 160, 0-2 in loss).