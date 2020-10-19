Greg Cote Show: Uncle Dick 2.0! On golf discord and (uh-oh) how Dan Le Batard treats Greg

Greg Cote and older brother Richard (a.k.a. Uncle Dick), circa early 1980s. Big bro is back on newest Greg Cote Show podcast to talk about PFPI Gala, golf discord and how LeBatard treats Greg.

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 33, out now, is part 2 of our special “Growing Up Cote” edition. We welcome back Greg’s older brother, a.k.a. Uncle Dick, who shares all of the stuff we didn’t get to last week — the stuff you really need to know.

Last week you got a taste, with Strat-O-Matic talk and Paul Ratke talk. (Or was it Paul Radke?).

Now, the deep dive:

Dick reveals details of the bizarre origin of PFPI and the PFPI Gala, discusses how the brothers’ rivalry in golf has become so uncomfortably heated, and — oy! — tells what he really thinks of how Dan treats Greg on ESPN’s Le Batard Show, and more.

It’s a can’t-miss conversation with Greg, Chris and the man who has known Greg longest, and best.

Greg and Chris also springboard into the Dolphins’ win over the Stinkin’ Jets — and the NFL debut of Tua Tagovailoa, albeit in garbage time. Dad and kid also chat up the World Series matchup.

And (you know it) there’s the latest installment of the love-it-or-hate-it Mount Gregmore Name Game — the P’s. Oh my it’s a weird one. History making, as the rules are massaged because the winning name was so bad. Find out how, and why.

Hear all of this and more in the new Greg Cote Show podcast Episode 33! A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; a coincidence, don’t blame us), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated. Thank you all so much, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review.

