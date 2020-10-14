Fear the beard! Miami Dolphins’ Ryan Fitzpatrick wins Week 5 title in latest NFL QB rankings

FEAR THE BEARD! DOLPHINS’ RYAN FITZPATRICK WINS WEEK 5 IN MIAMI HERALD’S NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick edges Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger to win Week 5 honors in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. Fitzpatrick’s 22-for-28, 350-yard, three-TD performance in the rout of San Francisco equated to a week’s best 47.50-point game — vaulting him from 19th to 14th in the season top 20. It’s the first weekly title by a Dolphins QB since Jay Cutler in Week 9 of the 2017 season. Overall, Seattle’s Russell Wilson maintains the season lead he has held from the start, with Buffalo’s Josh Allen nearest and Las Vegas’ Derek Carr up to third place. Dallas’ Dak Prescott holds onto fourth but will drop each week now that he is lost for the season to injury. This is the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Passers on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the schedule. The top 20 after Week 5:

Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 5

Rk LW Player, Team Wk5 / Season

1. 1 Russell Wilson, SEA 29.85 225.10

2. 2 Josh Allen, BUF 24.15 205.55

3. 6 Derek Carr, LV 41.35 198.00

4. 3 Dak Prescott, DAL 14.80 195.30

5. 5 Patrick Mahomes, KC 21.00 182.70

6. 9 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR 43.65 179.05

7. 4 Aaron Rodgers, GB BYE 176.70

8. 11 Drew Brees, NO 40.25 173.55

9. 8 Gardner Minshew, JAC 34.05 172.95

10. 10 Jared Goff, LAR 35.45 169.60

11. 7 Tom Brady, TB 24.65 163.75

12. 15 Kyler Murray, ARI 41.00 156.95

13. 16 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 45.95 154.80

14. 19 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 47.50 153.20

15. 12 Joe Burrow, CIN 14.15 144.70

16. 20 Deshaun Watson, HOU 40.95 144.55

17. 18 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 37.75 144.20

18. 13 Matt Ryan, ATL 13.30 139.60

19. 14 Philip Rivers, IND 15.15 137.35

20. 22 Justin Herbert, LAC 31.20 130.75

Bubble: Lamar Jackson, BAL, 125.45. Dropout: Jackson, BAL, 17th to 21st. Week 5 best: Fitzpatrick, MIA, 47.50 (22-28, 350, 3-0 in win). Week 5 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Jimmy Garoppolo, SF, minus-5.15 (7-17, 77, 0-2 in loss).