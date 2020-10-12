Greg Cote Show: A special ‘Growing Up Cote,’ with Greg’s older brother, a.k.a. Uncle Dick

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 32, out now, is a special “Growing Up Cote” edition. We welcome in Greg’s older brother, a.k.a. Uncle Dick, who shares tales of trying to teach Greg to fish, the 1440 years, the PFPI Gala, what he thinks of how Dan treats Greg on ESPN’s Le Batard Show and more

You thought you knew Greg Cote? You will know more after you hear from the man who has known him longest, and best.

Greg and Chris also gets sportsy, chatting up the Dolphins-49ers result, the Canes’ crushing loss at Clemson and of course the Heat and NBA Finals.

And for sure there’s the latest installment of the love-it-or-hate-it Mount Gregmore Name Game — the O’s. Oh my it’s a good one! Which name will reign and who will be the king (or queen) of that name? Only one way to find out.

Hear all of this and more in the new Greg Cote Show podcast Episode 32! A new episode drops every Monday morning on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, Stitcher, Megaphone — wherever you do your podding, including of course at MiamiHerald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit; coincidence, don't blame us)