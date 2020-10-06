Dolphins-killer Russell Wilson reigns as King QB at season’s quarter mark in NFL rankings

THE RUSSELL ‘N DAK SHOW CONTINUES AS PRESCOTT WINS WEEK 4 BUT WILSON MAINTAINS LOCK ON SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD’S NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: His team lost (again) but the Cowboys’ Dak Prescott took Week 4 honors with a 58.10-point game to edge Packer Aaron Rodgers’ 54.35 in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. Prescott also won in Week 2 — becoming the year’s first double winner. Overall, though, Seattle’s Russell Wilson maintains the season lead he has held from the start, with the Bills’ Josh Allen trailing in second place. Meantime Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick dips one spot this week,to 19th overall. This is the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The Top 20 after Week 4:

Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 4

Rk LW Player, Team Wk4 / Season

1. 1 Russell Wilson, SEA 40.00 195.25

2. 2 Josh Allen, BUF 39.40 181.40

3. 4 Dak Prescott, DAL 58.10 180.50

4. 5 Aaron Rodgers, GB 54.35 176.70

5. 3 Patrick Mahomes, KC 31.80 161.70

6. 6 Derek Carr, LV 41.55 156.65

7. 16 Tom Brady, TB 49.45 89.65 139.10

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $30 for 1 year VIEW OFFER

8. 9 Gardner Minshew, JAC 34.55 138.90

9. 12 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR 36.80 135.40

10. 13 Jared Goff, LAR 36.00 134.15

11. 11 Drew Brees, NO 33.30 133.30

12. 14 Joe Burrow, CIN 34.00 130.55

13. 15 Matt Ryan, ATL 31.25 126.30

14. 10 Philip Rivers, IND 20.50 122.20

15. 17 Kyler Murray, ARI 32.65 115.95

16. 7 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT BYE 108.85

17. 19 Lamar Jackson, BAL 24.65 107.45

18. 8 Ryan Tannehill, TEN BYE 106.45

19. 18 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 22.75 105.70

20. 22 Deshaun Watson, HOU 28.00 103.60

Bubble: Matthew Stafford, DET, 99.85. Dropouts: Stafford, DET, 20th to 21st. Week 4 best: Prescott, DAL, 58.10 (41-58, 502, 4-1 in loss). Week 4 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Jarrett Stidham, NE, minus-3.00 (5-13, 60, 1-2 in loss).