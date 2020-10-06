Braves’ home runs, collapse by bullpen buries Miami Marlins in Game 1 of NLDS | Opinion

Game 1 of the National League Division Series began ominously for the Miami Marlins.

That wasn’t the problem.

It ended awfully.

That was sort of a problem.

The 9-5 late collapse of a loss Tuesday has the Miracle Marlins, in their first postseason in 17 years, down 1-0 in the best-of-5 series, with four consecutive days (if needed) of baseball ahead in the neutral bubble in Houston.

Miami now must win three of the next four against its NL East rival or see its thoroughly unexpected postseason run end this week.

The Fish had won two in a row last week to sweep the Chicago Cubs in the best-of-3 wild card round. Were the self-described “Miami Bottom-Feeders” kissed by fate? Do you believe in magic?

If so Tuesday hit with a thud and felt like a reality check.

The Cubs were a light-hitting team, but the power-hitting Braves aren’t, as three home runs Tuesday reminded.

The Marlins’ bullpen had been perfect against the Cubs with 6 1/3 innings of shutout ball, but it was that same bullpen that failed starter Sandy Alcantara on Tuesday. Where a save might have been came an avalanche, a six-run seventh inning by the Braves.

It was a day that had Marlins fans reaching from the Dramamine.

When Braves leadoff hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. hit Alcantara’s second pitch of the game for a 428-foot upper-deck home run to right to give unbeaten Atlanta ace Max Fried a fast 1-0 lead, “Uh-oh” had to be the gut reaction of Miami fans watching on TV. The Fish seemed, well, fried.

Would have been human nature to think the lightly regarded Marlins, after losing 105 games last year, had spent their magic in eliminating the Cubs and now were in just-happy-to-be-here mode, soon to see their wholly unexpected playoff run end.

Nope. Not yet, said the game.

Because Marlins captain Miguel Rojas lifted a 418-foot solo homer over the left-field wall to tie it in the second.

In the third Miami strung four hits, including Garrett Cooper’s two-run double down the third-base line, and suddenly the Fish were up 4-1 on a visibly shook Fried.

This wouldn’t be easy, of course. These are NL East division rivals, and not always friendly ones. They met 10 times during the season, Atlanta winning six.

The dugouts filled to the top steps in the bottom of the third when Alcantara plunked a fastball off the left hip of Acuna. Batter and pitcher glared at each other. Braves manager Brian Snitker called for Alcantara to be ejected for retribution. The umpire warned both benches.

“They’ve hit this kid a number of times over the years,” Snitker said during the broadcast.

Acuna has been hit by a pitch 21 times in his career — five of those by the Marlins.

“Obviously the guys are emotional right now,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly. “I know 100 percent we’re not trying to hit him right there.”

The fracas seemed to put a jolt in the Braves.

They scored twice to draw within 4-3. When Acuna, hip still smarting, scored from first on a single by former Marlin Marcell Ozuna, he rose celebrating from his headfirst slide as if on a trampoline, fists in the air.

It was another chance for Marlins fans predisposed to feel a little nervous.

There is little question why the Braves were the favorites entering this NLDS. Atlanta has had eight winning seasons since Miami’s previous one in 2009. And made the postseason nine times since Miami previously did in 2003.

Still, ‘03 brought a World Series trophy to Miami. Atlanta has not collected one of those since 1995.

Maybe that has all the pressure on the Braves here, and none of it on the team not remotely expected to be here at all. This is the team coming off 105 losses in 2019 and had 18 players test positive for COVID just days into the season’s July start.

The Braves handled said pressure OK, it turns. They did it with that six-run seventh fueled by Ozuna’s tying RBI single off reliever Yimi Garcia, then Travis d’Arnaud’s three-run home that chased Garcia, and then Dansby Swanson’s two-run homer against new reliever James Hoyt.

The Marlins were 28-0 this season when leading after seven innings. They didn’t quite get there Tuesday.

Game 2 is Wednesday.

It isn’t must-win for the Marlins. Not mathematically.

Just in every other way.