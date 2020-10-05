Greg Cote Show Podcast: Billy Gil from Le Batard Show talks Miracle Marlins. Also ... Tua time?

The Greg Cote Show podcast’s new Episode 31 welcomes in Miami Marlins expert and superfan Billy Gil — a.k.a. Guillermo, a.k.a. Insecure Billy — from the Le Batard Show on ESPN for a fun chat about the most miraculous team in sports right now, the “Miami Bottom-Feeders.”

We also delve into some show stuff with Billy in attempting to discern whether he really is insecure and how he really feels about that nickname. But mostly it’s a fun talk with Billy and Chris, two local guys who were raised on the Marlins — 6 years old when the club arrived in ‘93. They share Marlins memories growing up and discuss the team now as it digs into the National League Division Series against all odds.

We also manage to skewer Tim Kurkjian for something he said about the Marlins on this podcast.

Also Greg reacts to the Dolphins’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks and the renewal of all the “Is it Tua time?” Greg explains exactly when it will be time for rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa, and the three factors that will make that decision. Little bit ‘o Heat talk as well.

Oh and of course there’s the latest installment of the love-it-or-hate-it Mount Gregmore Name Game — the N’s. Which name will reign and who’ll be the king of that name? Only one way to find out.

Hear all of this and more in the new Greg Cote Show podcast Episode 31!

Our podcast debuted in March (just before the pandemic hit), and overwhelming support from our loyal and growing pod family of listeners nationwide and beyond has been terrific, humbling and much appreciated.