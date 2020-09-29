Greg Cote
Chiefs’ Mahomes wins Week 3, Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick crashes Top 20 in NFL QB rankings
MAHOMES’ MONDAY SHOW WINS WEEK 3 CROWN, BUT IT’S DOLPHINS WHO ARE ABOUT TO FACE SEASON LEADER IN MIAMI HERALD’S NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Patrick Mahomes’ Monday fireworks for Kansas City amounted to a 56.25-point game that wins the Week 3 title and vaults him from 10th place to third overall in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System NFL quarterback rankings. Seattle’s Russell Wilson — whom the Miami Dolphins host this coming Sunday — holds onto No. 1 for the season. Meantime Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick crashes the Top 20 for the first time, moving up five spots to 18th. This the 23rd year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 — Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The Top 20 after Week 3:
Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings / Week 3
Rk LW Player, Team Wk3 / Season
1. 1 Russell Wilson, SEA 49.75 155.25
2. 2 Josh Allen, BUF 44.55 142.00
3. 10 Patrick Mahomes, KC 56.25 129.90
4. 7 Dak Prescott, DAL 43.60 122.40
5. 3 Aaron Rodgers, GB 38.15 122.35
6. 5 Derek Carr, LV 35.05 46.10 115.10
7. 8 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 32.85 108.85
8. 6 Ryan Tannehill, TEN 27.05 106.45
9. 9 Gardner Minshew, JAC 28.75 104.35
10. 12 Philip Rivers, IND 31.85 101.70
11. 17 Drew Brees, NO 45.40 100.00
12. 14 Teddy Bridgewater, CAR 35.75 98.60
13. 13 Jared Goff, LAR 33.05 98.15
14. 18 Joe Burrow, CIN 42.10 96.55
15. 4 Matt Ryan, ATL 11.90 95.05
16. 21 Tom Brady, TB 40.85 89.65
17. 15 Kyler Murray, ARI 21.50 83.30
18. 23 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 35.00 82.95
19. 11 Lamar Jackson, BAL 9.85 82.80
20. 25 Matthew Stafford, DET 37.50 80.55
Bubble: Cam Newton, NE, 78.70. Dropouts: Newton, NE, 16th to 21st; Mitch Trubisky, CHI, 19-25; and Jimmy Garoppolo, SF, 20-27. Week 3 best: Mahomes, KC, 56.25 (31-42, 385, 4-0 in win). Week 3 worst: (min. 10 attempts): Sam Darnold, NYJ, 7.40 (17-29, 168, 1-3 in loss).
