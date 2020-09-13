Miami Dolphins lose opener at Patriots, but win with plan to not hurry rookie QB Tua | Opinion

Into the great unknown step the NFL and Miami Dolphins — into a season unlike any other. Into a pandemic and a mystery fraught with peril and possibility.

The Dolphins began their 55th franchise year Sunday afternoon in New England, in an eerily empty Gillette Stadium because of the continuing danger of large crowds in the age of coronavirus/COVID-19.

Will the season that just begun get to finish or will a worsening of the virus in winter intervene? Unknown.

As CBS’ Jim Nantz said at the top of the TV broadcast: “God willing we’ll see you back in February for the Super Bowl.”

Reality showed itself elsewhere in what used to be our fun ‘n games. Dolphins players and coaches stayed in the lockerroom as the national anthem was sung to no crowd, a demonstration against the continuing incidents of racial injustice that have spawned protests nationwide amid the pandemic, political divide and everything else challenging the nation in 2020.

A simple declarative stamped onto the Gillette end zones beneath the goalposts: END RACISM.

On the purely football side of things, another mystery: Is there a changing of the guard (at last) in the AFC East now that quarterback Tom Brady has done the unthinkable and left the Patriots for Tampa Bay? Unknown, although the first indications and hints began to present themselves Sunday.

If you believe in “statement games,” here is what the Patriots’ 21-11 victory against the Dolphins said:

New England: “We’re still around.” The Pats’ defense remains stout, and new QB Cam Newton (15-for-19 passing Sunday with two rushing touchdowns) under the aegis of Bill Belichick could be scary-good.

Miami: “This turnaround thing may take a little while.” Improvement is evident. Patience.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Deeper into the mystery that is this season, when will the Dolphins unwrap the precious gift named Tua Tagovailoa, their highly touted rookie quarterback out of Alabama? Unknown. Could be in a week, in two months. Are they concerned the contents of the package could be fragile because of the player’s hip surgery last fall?

Tagovailoa might have seen a quick debut Sunday in relief of veteran starter Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had produced only three points and been intercepted twice in the first half (the first because a receiver slipped, the second his fault). Fitzpatrick was picked off a third time in the closing seconds.

That the rookie QB was not deployed underlines the caution with which Miami will develop and eventually introduce its hope for the future.

Surely some Dolfans watching back home were calling for Tua, which will become an increasingly trendy media cry if losses mount.

No hurry, though. Not with a young guy you expect to be the franchise’s cornerstone and future into the next decade.

Miami is in a full-out rebuild. The Fins are clearly better than last year. The defensive strides were evident Sunday. The retooled offensive line, an area of concern, allowed only one sack. The retooled runn ing game offered some hope. The Fins will be better still next year, and coach Brian Flores increasingly seems like the real deal to lead this new era.

The key to it all — managing Tua, deciding when to unwrap the gift — is not about this season.

It is a long-term plan, one born in a pandemic, but representing brighter days.