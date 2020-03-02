New Miami Herald podcast, ‘The Greg Cote Show With Greg Cote,’ makes history with debut

“The Greg Cote Show With Greg Cote,” the new podcast from Miami Herald sports — highly or hardly anticipated, depending on your point of view — debuted Monday with Episode 1.

The weekly podcast will focus on South Florida sports but also delve into national topics and plenty of stuff outside of sports, too, aiming to offer an unpredictable variety of humor and entertainment (and serious stuff when we can’t avoid it).

Episode 1 topics include the Dolphins quarterback situation, the debut of Inter Miami, Dwyane Wade’s long goodbye, the Houston Asterisks, disco cruises and Immersive Content Sleep Headbands.

Find the podcast at MiamiHerald.com, on Apple podcasts wherever you get your podcasts. Please subscribe, rate and review to support Greg Cote’s new project. No paywall here, and subscribing to the ‘Greg Cote Show With Greg Cote’ is absolutely free!