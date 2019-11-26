There’s a new No. 1 in an open race as Miami Herald’s NFL QB rankings reach home stretch

SEAHAWKS’ WILSON BUMPS UP INTO OVERALL SEASON LEAD, SAINTS’ BREES WINS WEEK 12 IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: The Seahawks’ Russell Wilson and Cowboys’ Dak Prescott inch up to Nos. 1-2 for the season despite off games, thanks to last week’s leader, Viking Kirk Cousins, having a bye week. Byes are now finished, meaning its a level playing field for the stretch run in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. With byes finished and five weeks left in the regular season, anyone in the top 10 is capable of making a run for the season crown. The Saints’ Drew Brees led all QBs in Week 12 with a 47.55-point game (lowest winning total of the season) to soar from 27th to just outside the chart at No. 21. Our rankings, which began in 1998, factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result (they do not include a QB’s running statistics). Most major passer rankings, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The top 20 (and Dolphins) entering Week 13:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 12

Rk LW Player, Team Wk12 Season

1. 2 Russell Wilson, SEA 16.00 376.90

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

2. 3 Dak Prescott, DAL 12.60 369.60

3. 1 Kirk Cousins, MIN BYE 363.75

4. 4 Deshaun Watson, HOU 30.90 355.95

5. 9 Jimmy Garopollo, SF 31.65 343.60

6. 5 Aaron Rodgers, GB 15.20 339.10

7. 8 Tom Brady, NE 14.50 333.10

8. 6 Derek Carr, OAK 6.35 329.05

9. 13 Lamar Jackson, BAL 38.45 324.35

10. 7 Patrick Mahomes, KC BYE 321.40

11. 10 Matt Ryan, ATL 10.55 320.70

12. 11 Philip Rivers, LAC BYE 300.45

13. 12 Kyler Murray, ARI BYE 294.65

14. 15 Carson Wentz, PHI 30.80 282.50

15. 16 Jameis Winston, TB 31.65 281.55

16. 17 Jared Goff, LAR 19.60 268.80

17. 14 Matthew Stafford, DET DNP 267.45

18. 20 Josh Allen, BUF 22.25 249.00

19. 18 Jacoby Brissett, IND 13.45 242.30

20. 22 Baker Mayfield, CLE 41.35 241.05

31. 30 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 13.70 175.05

47. 47 Josh Rosen, MIA DNP 23.35

Bubble: Drew Brees, NO, 229.35. Dropout: Gardner Minshew, JAC (19th to 22nd). Week 12 best: Brees, NO, 47.55 (30-39, 311, 3-1 in win). Week 12 worst: (min. 10 atts.): Brandon Allen, DEN, minus-3.90 (10-25, 82, 0-1 in loss).