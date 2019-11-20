Greg Cote

It is who’s missing that will steer NFL Thursday Night Football’s Colts-Texans result | Opinion

NFL WEEK 12

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

COLTS (6-4) at TEXANS (6-4)

Line: HOU by 3 1/2.

Cote’s pick: HOU 27-17.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

Few division rivalries are more historically lopsided than Thursday night’s AFC South first-place battle to kick off NFL Week 12. The Colts lead the all-time series 27-8 over the Texans, including a 30-23 Indy win one month ago, with Jacoby Brissett 4-0 as a starter vs. this foe. Shouldn’t that make the Nags a tempting road dog? Well, no, not really. Unlike the first matchup, Brissett figures to be missing his two greatest assets Thursday: 1) RB Marlon Mack is out injured. Houston’s run defense really misses J.J. Watt, so no Mack is a huge break. 2) WR T.Y. Hilton — a Texans-killer with 933 yards in seven meetings — is officially questionable but seeming closer to doubtful. Deshaun Watson was under constant siege at mighty Baltimore last week but won’t face the same heat here. Watson is 8-0 on TDs/picks in his past two home starts, with a sparkly 16-2 differential in six career prime-time games. The young man loves the lights. Watch him shine under them yet again in a big bounce-back game.

Profile Image of Greg Cote
Greg Cote
Greg Cote is a Miami Herald sports columnist who in 2018 was named top 10 in column writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Greg also appears regularly on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews.
