Purple reign (for now) as Vikings’ Kirk Cousins soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald’s NFL QB rankings

NEW LEADER! VIKINGS’ COUSINS SOARS TO OVERALL SEASON LEAD, NINERS’ GAROPPOLO WINS WEEK 11 IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: The Vikings’ Kirk Cousins leaps from fourth place to No. 1 overall in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings, off a 52.95-point game, second best of the week, and thanks to a bye week by now second place Russell Wilson of the Seahawks. (Cousins’ lead will be temporary, because Wilson and third-place Cowboy Dak Prescott both have played on fewer game). The 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo scored 55.20 points to win Week 11 honors and rise four spots to ninth. Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick had a top 10 week (35.15 points; 10th) but remains well out of the top 20. Our rankings, which began in 1998, factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result (they do not include a QB’s running statistics). Most major passer rankings, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. The Top 20 (and Dolphins) entering Week 12:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 11

Rk LW Player, Team Wk11 Season

1. 4 Kirk Cousins, MIN 52.95 363.75

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

2. 1 Russell Wilson, SEA BYE 360.90

3. 5 Dak Prescott, DAL 48.20 357.00

4. 3 Deshaun Watson, HOU 12.45 325.05

5. 2 Aaron Rodgers, GB BYE 323.90

6. 9 Derek Carr, OAK 40.60 322.70

7. 6 Patrick Mahomes, KC 20.10 321.40

8. 7 Tom Brady, NE 19.80 318.60

9. 13 Jimmy Garopollo, SF 55.20 311.95

10. 10. Matt Ryan, ATL 34.55 310.15

11. 8 Philip Rivers, LAC 12.65 300.45

12. 12 Kyler Murray, ARI 28.50 294.65

13. 14 Lamar Jackson, BAL 38.10 285.90

14. 11 Matthew Stafford, DET DNP 267.45

15. 15 Carson Wentz, PHI 13.70 251.70

16. 17 Jameis Winston, TB 18.65 249.90

17. 16 Jared Goff, LAR 14.65 249.20

18. 19 Jacoby Brissett, IND 18.40 228.85

19. 18 Gardner Minshew, JAC DNP 228.65

20. 21 Josh Allen, BUF 35.80 226.75

30. 32 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 35.15 161.35

47. 44 Josh Rosen, MIA DNP 23.35

Bubble: Daniel Jones, NYG, 206.75. Dropout: Jones, NYG (20th to 21st). Week 10 best: Garoppolo, SF, 55.20 (34-45, 424, 4-2 in win). Week 10 worst: (min. 10 atts.): Ryan Finley, CIN, minus-2.25 (13-31, 115, 0-1 in loss).