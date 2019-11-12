The Chief is back! Mahomes returns emphatically, climbs dramatically in latest Herald NFL QB chart

CHIEFS’ MAHOMES RETURNS WITH WEEK 10 TITLE, SEAHAWKS’ WILSON STAYS ON TOP IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes returned from a 2 1/2-game injury absence with a big 53.30-point game to win the Week 10 crown and leap five spots to sixth place in the Miami Herald’s 2019 NFL quarterback rankings. It is Mahomes’ third weekly title of the year. The Seahawks’ Russell Wilson maintains the overall season lead. Our rankings, which began in 1998, factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result (they do not include a QB’s running statistics). Most major passer rankings, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This coming week, for example, front-runners Wilson and Aaron Rodgers both have a bye, so the top of the chart figures to bunch up considerably. The Top 20 (and Dolphins) entering Week 11:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 10

Rk LW Player, Team Wk10 Season

1. 1. Russell Wilson, SEA 30.60 360.90

2. 3. Aaron Rodgers, GB 21.65 323.90

3. 2. Deshaun Watson, HOU BYE 312.60

4. 6. Kirk Cousins, MIN 36.00 310.80

5. 7. Dak Prescott, DAL 35.85 308.80

6. 11. Patrick Mahomes, KC 53.30 301.30

7. 4. Tom Brady, NE BYE 298.80

8. 5. Philip Rivers, LAC 10.35 287.80

9. 10. Derek Carr, OAK 29.90 282.10

10. 9. Matt Ryan, ATL 22.10 275.60

11. 8. Matthew Stafford, DET DNP 267.45

12. 14. Kyler Murray, ARI 32.20 266.15

13. 12. Jimmy Garopollo, SF 14.40 256.75

14. 18. Lamar Jackson, BAL 38.15 247.80

15. 13. Carson Wentz, PHI BYE 238.00

16. 16. Jared Goff, LAR 9.15 234.55

17. 19. Jameis Winston, TB 31.90 231.25

18. 15. Gardner Minshew, JAC BYE 228.65

19. 17. Jacoby Brissett, IND DNP 210.45

20. 24. Daniel Jones, NYG 39.40 206.75

32. 32. Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 19.45 126.20

44. 43. Josh Rosen, MIA DNP 23.35

Bubble: Josh Allen, BUF, 190.95. Dropout: Andy Dalton, CIN (20th to 22nd). Week 10 best: Mahomes, KC, 53.30 (36-50, 446, 3-0 in loss). Week 10 worst: (min. 10 atts.): Brian Hoyer, IND, 1.20 (18-39, 204, 1-3 in loss).