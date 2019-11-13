An upset that really isn’t awaits in Steelers-Browns on NFL Thursday Night Football | Opinion

NFL WEEK 11

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

STEELERS (5-4) at BROWNS (3-6)

Line: CLE by 2 1/2.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Cote’s pick: PIT 23-20.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

Upset! The Wise Men of Vegas rarely set a betting line that feels wrong to me, but this one does. Steelers getting points ... at Cleveland!? Uh uh, sorry. Week 11’s kickoff is an AFC North bout between teams a two-hour drive apart, and Pittsburgh is on a 7-0-1 roll in a series that last saw a Browns win in 2014. Cleveland’s best shot is big running (and lots of it) from Nick Chubb, because Pitt’s pass rush figures to be a nightmare for Baker Mayfield. A quick Dolphins Curse update: Minkah Fitzpatrick has five INTs and is the first NFL defender in 23 years with interception and fumble-return TDs in same season. He has been the catalyst and spark for the unit that has led the team’s four-game win streak. (However Pittsburgh is playing him, Miami, that’s how you should have played him!) Steelers offense could use a boost, and gets one here with expected return of RB James Conner. Road win keeps Pittsburgh in playoff hunt as Earthtones continue to not live up to the hype.