Greg Cote

An upset that really isn’t awaits in Steelers-Browns on NFL Thursday Night Football | Opinion

NFL WEEK 11

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

STEELERS (5-4) at BROWNS (3-6)

Line: CLE by 2 1/2.

Cote’s pick: PIT 23-20.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

Upset! The Wise Men of Vegas rarely set a betting line that feels wrong to me, but this one does. Steelers getting points ... at Cleveland!? Uh uh, sorry. Week 11’s kickoff is an AFC North bout between teams a two-hour drive apart, and Pittsburgh is on a 7-0-1 roll in a series that last saw a Browns win in 2014. Cleveland’s best shot is big running (and lots of it) from Nick Chubb, because Pitt’s pass rush figures to be a nightmare for Baker Mayfield. A quick Dolphins Curse update: Minkah Fitzpatrick has five INTs and is the first NFL defender in 23 years with interception and fumble-return TDs in same season. He has been the catalyst and spark for the unit that has led the team’s four-game win streak. (However Pittsburgh is playing him, Miami, that’s how you should have played him!) Steelers offense could use a boost, and gets one here with expected return of RB James Conner. Road win keeps Pittsburgh in playoff hunt as Earthtones continue to not live up to the hype.

Greg Cote is a Miami Herald sports columnist who in 2018 was named top 10 in column writing by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Greg also appears regularly on the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews.
