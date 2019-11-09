How satisfied are you with Hurricanes after 52-27 win vs Louisville? Vote now in postgame poll

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Dee Wiggins (8) scores on a 67 yard pass from quarterback Jarren Williams (15) in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday, November 9, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G10: VOTE NOW! : Time again for the latest of the Miami Herald’s Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Saturday’s 52-27 home win vs. Louisville putting the Hurricanes’ season record at 6-4 overall and 4-3 in ACC conference play. The CSM is your invitation after every Hurricanes game to vote on your overall satisfaction with the team and season in a continuing weekly gauge of how UM football fans are feeling. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest you consider the most recent game’s performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the program’s direction and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Online voting determines the weekly verdict, which is final the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 9 a.m. Monday. Vote now!

2019 Canesfan Satisfaction Meter

G1: 64.1% following 24-20 loss vs. Florida in Orlando.

G2: 15.7% following 28-25 loss at North Carolina.

G3: 83.0% following 63-0 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman.

G4: 8.5% following 17-12 victory vs. Central Michigan.

G5: 28.8% following 42-35 loss vs. Virginia Tech.

G6: 82.0% following 17-9 victory vs. Virginia.

G7: 11.3% following 28-21 OT loss vs. Georgia Tech.

G8: 61.0% following 16-12 victory at Pitt.

G9: 91.8% following 27-10 victory at Florida State.

G10: Voting now underway following XX-XX win vs. Louisville.