Turmoil at the top! There is new No. 1 in the Miami Herald’s latest NFL QB rankings

SEAHAWKS’ WILSON WINS WEEK 9 TITLE, TAKES OVER SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Patrick Mahomes’ injury absence has the thrown the race wide open in the Miami Herald’s 2019 NFL quarterback rankings. The Seahawks’ Russell Wilson wins the Week 9 title with a 53.90-point game to over take the season lead -- the fifth different passer to top the chart. Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick enjoyed the third-best week leaguewide with a 40.40-point game in the win over the Jets. Our rankings, which began in 1998, factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result (they do not include a QB’s running statistics). Most major passer rankings, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. The Top 20 (and Dolphins) entering Week 10:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 9

Rk LW Player, Team Wk9 Season

1. 2 Russell Wilson, SEA 53.90 330.30

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2. 3 Deshaun Watson, HOU 37.05 312.60

3. 1 Aaron Rodgers, GB 22.05 302.25

4. 4 Tom Brady, NE 28.25 298.80

5. 8 Philip Rivers, LAC 33.70 277.45

6. 5 Kirk Cousins, MIN 20.00 274.80

7. 9 Dak Prescott, DAL 32.85 272.95

8. 10 Matthew Stafford, DET 37.30 267.45

9. 6 Matt Ryan, ATL BYE 253.50

10. 12 Derek Carr, OAK 34.45 252.20

11. 7 Patrick Mahomes, KC DNP 248.00

12. 17 Jimmy Garopollo, SF 51.85 242.35

13. 15 Carson Wentz, PHI 32.95 238.00

14. 14 Kyler Murray, ARI 28.05 233.95

15. 13 Gardner Minshew, JAC 14.85 228.65

16. 11 Jared Goff, LAR BYE 225.40

17. 16 Jacoby Brissett, IND 5.95 210.45

18. 21 Lamar Jackson, BAL 27.15 209.65

19. 22 Jameis Winston, TB 36.75 199.35

20. 18 Andy Dalton, CIN BYE 185.55

32. 34 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 40.40 106.75

43. 42 Josh Rosen, MIA DNP 23.35

Bubble: Joe Flacco, DEN, 184.10. Dropouts: Flacco, DEN (19th to 21st) and Teddy Bridgewater, NO (20-22). Week 9 best: Wilson, SEA, 53.90 (29-43, 378, 5-0 in win). Week 9 worst: (min. 10 atts.): Mitch Trubisky, CHI, 5.25 (10-21, 125, 0-0 in loss).