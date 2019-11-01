ESPN’s Dan Le Batard reveals details on his return to the air and other news

Fans who have missed Dan Le Batard during his extended on-air absence from ESPN are getting some welcome news Friday — on two fronts.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz announced on Friday that Dan would return to the show on ESPN Radio and ESPNews on Nov. 11, a week from Monday. The Miami--based show eminates from ESPN studios on South Beach.

Le Batard also is expected to return to his ESPN television show, Highly Questionable, that day.

Le Batard has been off the air for several weeks, first for a long-planned pre-wedding honeymoon and more recently to attend to what the show called “personal matters.” Both shows have continued with various guest hosts in his absence.

Also Friday, details on Le Batard’s latest “Mas Miami” event were revealed.

It is set for Saturday, Dec. 14 at Wynwood Factory, a nightclub at 55 Northeast 24th Street in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.

The event, which starts at 6 p.m., will include a dominoes tournament with Gonzalo “Papi” Le Batard, music by Locos Por Juana and Mayday, and a DJ set by the show’s Mike Ryan. Additional bands and other surprises may also be announced.

Past events have included a drag queen and a stilt walker.

“Dan really likes to keep a circus atmosphere,” said event coordinator Eric Garcia.

Tickets to the event are $25 and available at MasLeBatard.com.

Le Batard conceived the Mas Miami events as a sort of thank-you to the hometown community he loves.

“This city has supported me so that I can bring this city to the United States of ESPN,” he said.

The first Mas Miami party geared to fans of the show was held in April 2018. Next month’s will be the fourth edition.