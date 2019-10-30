Warning: Avoid this series trend like the plague in Niners-Cardinals Thursday night! | Opinion

NFL WEEK 9

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

49ERS (7-0) at CARDINALS (3-4-1)

Line: SF by 10.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cote’s pick: SF 27-13.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

We were a perfec 15-0 straight up on our picks last week. Can we keep the run going? As NFL Week 9 kicks off on Halloween night, I’m tired of giving safe haven to the stubbornly persisting thought, “But how good are the 49ers, really?” Answer: Quite. Will they come out of the NFC over the Packers or Saints? Not sure yet. But let’s get back to the Thursday matter at hand. Arizona rather inexplicably has beaten San Fran eight games in a row, but, as a bookie buddy of mine likes to say, “All trends, like all human life, eventually must end.” Macabre, but true! Niners’ Nick Bosa-led sack attack will be all over Kyler Murray, and good luck to ex-Dolphin Kenyan Drake running on this SF defense. Home field, division rivalry and (yes) that series trend all conspire to make you look hard at ‘Zona, maybe, but resist. This matchup fairly screams Niners.