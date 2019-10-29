An old familiar friend makes big leap to No. 1 in shakeup of Herald NFL QB rankings | Opinion

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers signals “I’m No. 1!” as he leaps to the top of the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings after Week 8. AP

BREES WIN WEEK 8 TITLE IN COMEBACK BUT RODGERS OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Two old familiar faces -- Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers -- top the Week 8 marquee in the Miami Herald’s latest NFL quarterback rankings. The Saints’ Brees scored a 54.65-point game in his comeback from injury to take the weekly title, while the Packers’ Rodgers rode a 42.15-point day all the way to the No. 1 spot overall, a leap up from sixth place. Rodgers has never won a Herald season title, but was runnerup in 2011 and twice has finished third. Our rankings, which began in 1998, factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result (they do not include a QB’s running statistics). Most major passer rankings, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. The top 20 (plus Dolphins) entering Week 9:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 8

Rk LW Player, Team Wk8 Season

1. 6 Aaron Rodgers, GB 42.25 280.20

2. 2 Russell Wilson, SEA 28.10 276.40

3. 7 Deshaun Watson, HOU 42.95 275.55

4. 4 Tom Brady, NE 27.95 270.55

5. 9 Kirk Cousins, MIN 39.25 254.80

6. 1 Matt Ryan, ATL DNP 253.50

7. 3 Patrick Mahomes, KC DNP 248.00

8. 8 Philip Rivers, LAC 24.05 243.75

9. 5 Dak Prescott, DAL BYE 240.10

10. 14 Matthew Stafford, DET 46.10 230.15

11. 10 Jared Goff, LAR 32.60 225.40

12. 12 Derek Carr, OAK 29.25 217.75

13. 18 Gardner Minshew, JAC 37.95 213.80

14. 11 Kyler Murray, ARI 16.00 205.90

15. 17 Carson Wentz, PHI 26.60 205.05

16. 13 Jacoby Brissett, IND 20.10 204.50

17. 20 Jimmy Garopollo, SF 30.75 190.50

18. 21 Andy Dalton, CIN 31.45 185.55

19. 19 Joe Flacco, DEN 16.70 184.10

20. 15 Teddy Bridgewater, NO DNP 183.50

34. 34 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 17.50 66.35

42. 40 Josh Rosen, MIA DNP 23.35

Bubble: Lamar Jackson, BAL, 182.50. Dropout: Jackson, BAL (16th to 21st). Week 8 best: Drew Brees, NO, 54.65 (34-43, 373, 3-1 in win). Week 8 worst: (min. 10 atts.): Kyle Allen, CAR, minus-0.10 (19-37, 158, 0-3 in loss).