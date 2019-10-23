This is why the Vikings will do to Washington just what you would expect Thursday | Opinion

NFL WEEK 8

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

REDSKINS (1-6) at VIKINGS (5-2)

Line: MIN by 16.

Cote’s pick: MIN 34-13.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

NFL Week 8 kicks off with the Reunion Bowl: Vikes QB Kirk Cousins facing the team he played with for six seasons, and Skins RB Adrian Peterson facing the team he played for 10 seasons (although A.P. is iffy with an ankle injury). Also, Washington’s Case Keenum played QB Minnesota in 2017. But enough auld lang syne. To the present! Cousins has been as hot as any arm around in Minny’s three-game win streak; in fact he’s the first ever with 300-plus yards and a 135-plus rating in three straight games. And Miami-born Dalvin Cook should continue to delight his fantasy owners vs. D.C.’s lousy run-D. Adam Thielen is iffy (hamstring), but Purples have plenty of other firepower to overwhelm this opponent. Washington got shut out by Niners last week (but still covered the point spread, the rarest of anomalies), and that offense won’t fare much better against the Nordics on Thursday night.