Aaron Rodgers’ big Week 7 win throws season lead up in the air in Miami Herald NFL QB rankings

PACKERS’ RODGERS WINS WEEK 7, ENTERS CROWDED BATTLE FOR SEASON LEAD IN HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers scored an epic 60.45-point game to win Week 7 in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. The 60 plateau is rarefied air; Rodgers’ is only the 26th occurrence in the 22-year history of our rankings, which began in 1998. Also rare: Sam Darnold’s minus-17.70 point game for the Jets on Monday night — tied for the seventh worst in our chart’s history. Overall it’s a bunched field for the overall season lead nearing midseason. Off games by the leaders and Patrick Mahomes’ injury put the No. 1 spot in play among the top six or seven in the standings. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result (they do not include a QB’s running statistics). Most major passer rankings, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. The top 20 (plus Dolphins) entering Week 8:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 7

Rk LW Player, Team Wk7 Season

1. 1 Matt Ryan, ATL 9.95 253.50

2. 2 Russell Wilson, SEA 11.05 248.30

3. 3 Patrick Mahomes, KC 19.80 248.00

4. t5 Tom Brady, NE 34.45 242.60

5. t5 Dak Prescott, DAL 31.95 240.10

6. 8 Aaron Rodgers, GB 60.45 237.95

7. 4 Deshaun Watson, HOU 24.40 232.60

8. 7 Philip Rivers, LAC 32.45 219.70

9. 11 Kirk Cousins, MIN 47.85 215.55

10. 13 Jared Goff, LAR 31.40 192.80

11. 9 Kyler Murray, ARI 17.20 189.90

12.15 Derek Carr, OAK 33.65 188.50

13. 22 Jacoby Brissett, IND 46.30 184.40

14. 21 Matthew Stafford, DET 42.20 184.05

15. 16 Teddy Bridgewater, NO 33.05 183.50

16. 10 Lamar Jackson, BAL 10.15 182.50

17. 12 Carson Wentz, PHI 15.55 178.45

18. 14 Gardner Minshew, JAC 18.75 175.85

19. 17 Joe Flacco, DEN 18.65 167.40

20. 19 Jimmy Garopollo, SF 12.55 159.75

34. 38 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 25.10 48.85

40. 39 Josh Rosen, MIA DNP 23.35

Bubble: Andy Dalton, CIN, 154.10. Dropouts: Jameis Winston, TB (18th to 22nd) and Dalton, CIN (20-21). Week 7 best: Rodgers, GB, 60.45 (25-31, 429, 5-0 in win). Week 7 worst: (min. 10 atts.): Sam Darnold, NYJ, minus-17.70 (11-32, 86, 0-4 in loss)..