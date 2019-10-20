How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Postgame poll after 31-21 loss at Buffalo

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G6: VOTE NOW!: Time again for the latest of the Miami Herald’s Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Sunday afternoon’s 31-21 loss at Buffalo putting Miami’s season record at 0-6. In its 12th season, the DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game’s performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Online voting determines the final result, which is final the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 9 a.m. Tuesday. Vote now!

2019 DSM game-by-game results

G1: 18.3% following 59-10 loss vs. Baltimore.

G2: 24.6% following 43-0 loss vs. New England.

G3: 27.5% following 31-6 loss at Dallas.

G4: 35.3% following 30-10 loss vs. L.A. Chargers.

G5: 53.5% following 17-16 loss vs. Washington.

G6: Voting now underway following 31-21 loss at Buffalo.