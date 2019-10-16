Here’s why we’re running with the home dogs in an NFL Week 7 Thursday night surprise | Opinion

SHARE COPY LINK

NFL WEEK 7

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

CHIEFS (4-2) at BRONCOS (2-4)

Line: KC by 3.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cote’s pick: DEN 24-20.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

Upset! Heading into October this Week 7 kickoff looked like a rout. But once-mighty Chiefs have lost two in a row with Patrick Mahomes looking mortal, while once-forlorn Broncos have won two in a row and reclaimed their defensive mojo. Result? An AFC West battle that’s tough to call but has me running with the home dogs. Denver will be able to exploit the Chiefs’ weakness: run D. Watch Broncos own the ground and clock behind Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, diminishing reliance on Joe Flacco and — more important — keeping Mahomes on sideline. And Mahomes is working on a tender ankle behind a beat-up line, facing a defense that wrecked Titans for 10 sacks and three picks last week. KC has won seven in row in series and four straight at Mile High, but, in this case, the trend ends.