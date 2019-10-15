See who just shook up the top of our NFL Week 6 QB rankings, toppling Mahomes

SHARE COPY LINK

TOPSY TURVY! FALCONS’ RYAN WINS WEEK 6, OVERTAKES LEAD AS CHIEFS’ MAHOMES FALLS IN HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Atlanta’s Matt Ryan scored a big 53.80-point game to earn weekly honors and vault two spots to No. 1 overall in the Miami Herald’s Week 6 NFL quarterback rankings. Ryan has never won a season title but has been runner-up three times, including last season. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes loses his four-week grip on the lead and dips to third place. This is our 22nd season of QB rankings. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. Most major rankings, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are percentile-based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. The top 20 (plus Dolphins) entering Week 7:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 6

Rk LW Player, Team Wk6 Season

1. 3 Matt Ryan, ATL 53.80 243.55

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2. 2 Russell Wilson, SEA 38.75 237.25

3. 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 22.65 228.20

4. 5 Deshaun Watson, HOU 34.00 208.20

t5. 6 Tom Brady, NE 39.70 208.15

t5. 4 Dak Prescott, DAL 29.85 208.15

7. 7 Philip Rivers, LAC 24.00 187.25

8. 12 Aaron Rodgers, GB 31.15 177.50

9. 18 Kyler Murray, ARI 48.00 172.70

10. 11 Lamar Jackson, BAL 25.80 172.35

11. 20 Kirk Cousins, MIN 45.65 167.70

12. 16 Carson Wentz, PHI 30.30 162.90

13. 8 Jared Goff, LAR 5.90 161.40

14. 10 Gardner Minshew, JAC 4.15 157.10

15. 9 Derek Carr, OAK BYE 154.85

16. 22 Teddy Bridgewater, NO 32.00 150.45

17. 17 Joe Flacco, DEN 18.85 148.75

18. 14 Jameis Winston, TB 14.00 148.55

19. 23 Jimmy Garopollo, SF29.15 147.20

20. 15 Andy Dalton, CIN 11.75 145.30

38. 43 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 15.60 23.75

39. 38 Josh Rosen, MIA 3.25 23.35

Bubble: Matthew Stafford, DET, 141. 85 Dropouts: Jacoby Brissett, IND (13th to 22nd) and Stafford, DET (19-21). Week 6 best: Ryan, ATL, 53.80 (30-36, 356, 4-0 in loss). Week 6 worst: (min. 10 atts.): Marcus Mariota, TEN, minus-6.85 (7-18, 63, 0-2 in loss).