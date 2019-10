How satisfied are you with Hurricanes after 17-9 home win over Virginia? Vote in postgame poll

Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) runs in the first quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G6: VOTE NOW! : Time again for the latest of the Miami Herald’s Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Friday night’s 17-9 home victory over No. 20 Virginia putting the Hurricanes’ season record at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in ACC conference play. The CSM is your invitation after every Hurricanes game to vote on your overall satisfaction with the team and season in a continuing weekly gauge of how UM football fans are feeling. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest you consider the most recent game’s performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the program’s direction and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Online voting determines the weekly verdict, which is final the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 9 a.m. Sunday. Vote now!

2019 Canesfan Satisfaction Meter

G1: 64.1% following 24-20 loss vs. Florida in Orlando.

G2: 15.7% following 28-25 loss at North Carolina.

G3: 83.0% following 63-0 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman.

G4: 8.5% following 17-12 victory vs. Central Michigan.

G5: 28.8% following 42-35 loss vs. Virginia Tech.

G6: Voting now underway following 17-9 victory vs. Virginia.