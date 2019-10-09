Do you know what Belichick does to rookie QBs? This Thursday NFL game will get ugly | Opinion

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick prepares to face Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones Thursday night. Belichick’s home record vs. rookie passers: 12-0. AP

NFL WEEK 6

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

GIANTS (2-3) at PATRIOTS (5-0)

Line: NE by 16 1/2.

Cote’s pick: NE 38-6.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

One sliver of intrigue enlivens a Week 6 kickoff that otherwise figures as a rout that should leave NYG fans covering their eyes and/or drinking heavily to forget. Will Saquon Barkley play? The Giants’ fantasy-stud running back has been out since a high ankle sprain in Week 3 but is (carefully) back at work and listed as questionable. My view: No way. I would be shocked if the Giants gambled with this type of injury and rushed Barkley back — let alone on a short week, against this defense. In either case, it’s all Pats here. New England has won 18 straight home games, and the Biggies arrive with no running game (sans Barkley) and a bad defense. Oh, and be warned Daniel Jones: Bill Belichick as Pats lord is 19-5 vs. rookie quarterbacks — including 12-0 in Foxborough. Patriots losing Thursday would be by far the biggest shock of the season, and anything even resembling a competitive game would surprise.