Watson wins Week 5. Now see who’s nearly caught Mahomes for No. 1 QB rankings

SHARE COPY LINK

Greg Cote’s NFL picks

TEXANS’ WATSON GOES NUTS TO WIN WEEK 5, CHIEFS’ MAHOMES SEES SEASON LEAD SHRINK IN HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Houston’s Deshaun Watson scored a season-high 64.30-point game to vault from 16th place to fifth after Week 5 in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. This is our 22nd season of QB rankings (since 1998), and Watson’s is the seventh-best single game total of all-time. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes still leads the season standings, but Seattle’s Russell Wilson has sharply narrowed the gap and is now in the passing lane. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. Most major rankings, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are percentile-based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. The top 20 (plus Dolphins) entering Week 6:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 5

Rk LW Player, Team Wk5 Season

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

1. 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 24.05 205.55

2. 2 Russell Wilson, SEA 41.40 198.50

3. 3 Matt Ryan, ATL 40.50 189.75.

4. 5 Dak Prescott, DAL 30.15 178.30

5. 16 Deshaun Watson, HOU 64.30 174.20

6. 8 Tom Brady, NE 42.40 168.45

7. 5 Philip Rivers, LAC 20.55 163.25

8. 7 Jared Goff, LAR 28.75 155.50

9. 11 Derek Carr, OAK 34.45 154.85

10. 12 Gardner Minshew, JAC 32.70 152.95

11. 6 Lamar Jackson, BAL 17.05 146.55

12. 13 Aaron Rodgers, GB 26.90 146.35

13. 10 Jacoby Brissett, IND 16.55 138.10

14. 14 Jameis Winston, TB 19.20 134.55

15. 21 Andy Dalton, CIN 35.10 133.55

16. 15 Carson Wentz, PHI 22.45 132.60

17. 17 Joe Flacco, DEN 22.10 129.90

18. 20 Kyler Murray, ARI 25.65 124.70

19. 9 Matthew Stafford, DET BYE 124.60

20. 24 Kirk Cousins, MIN 43.30 122.05

36. 38 Josh Rosen, MIA BYE 20.10

41. 41 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA BYE 8.15