How satisfied are you with Hurricanes after home loss to Virginia Tech? Vote in postgame poll

Crowds of Miami Hurricanes fans tailgate in preperation for the game against Virginia Tech outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, October 5, 2019. dvarela@miamiherald.com

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G5: VOTE NOW! : Time again for the latest of the Miami Herald’s Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this in the wake of Saturday’s 42-35 home loss vs. Virginia Tech putting the Hurricanes’ season record at 2-3 overall and 0-2 in ACC conference play. The CSM is your invitation after every Hurricanes game to vote on your overall satisfaction with the team and season in a continuing weekly gauge of how UM football fans are feeling. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest you consider the most recent game’s performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the program’s direction and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Online voting determines the weekly verdict, which is final the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 9 a.m. Monday. Vote now!

2019 Canesfan Satisfaction Meter

G1: 64.1% following 24-20 loss vs. Florida in Orlando.

G2: 15.7% following 28-25 loss at North Carolina.

G3: 83.0% following 63-0 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman.

G4: 8.5% following 17-12 victory vs. Central Michigan.

G5: Voting now underway following 42-35 loss vs. Virginia Tech.