Check that man’s ID! Interloper wins Week 4 title in Miami Herald’s NFL QB rankings

SHARE COPY LINK

BUCS’ WINSTON WINS WEEK 4, CHIEFS’ MAHOMES MAINTAINS SEASON LEAD IN HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston has never been a top-tier star in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. He finished 23rd for the season last year. But Winston wins Week 4 with a 48.25-point game to soar 10 spots to 14th overall this season. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes comfortably maintains his overall season lead. This is the 22nd season of our QB rankings. Our system, unchanged since its inception in 1998 — when Steve Young won the inaugural title and Dan Marino was still playing — factors accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. Most major rankings, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are percentile-based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. The top 20 (plus Dolphins) entering Week 5:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 4

Rk LW Player, Team Wk4 Season

1. 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 26.75 181.50

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2. 3 Russell Wilson, SEA 36.00 157.10

3. 5 Matt Ryan, ATL 36.85 149.25

4. 2 Dak Prescott, DAL 19.15 148.15

5. 9 Philip Rivers, LAC 44.50 143.70

6. 8 Lamar Jackson, BAL 29.35 129.50

7. 17 Jared Goff, LAR 44.85 126.75

8. 4 Tom Brady, NE 6.50 126.05

9. 11 Matthew Stafford, DET 31.55 124.60

10. 7 Jacoby Brissett, IND 21.25 121.55

11. 13 Derek Carr, OAK 31.45 120.40

12. 10 Gardner Minshew, JAC 26.65 120.25

13. 20 Aaron Rodgers, GB 39.10 119.45

14. 24 Jameis Winston, TB 48.25 115.35

15. 16 Carson Wentz, PHI 27.00 110.15

16. 12 Deshaun Watson, HOU 17.00 109.90

17. 19 Joe Flacco, DEN 27.15 107.80

18. 23 Marcus Mariota, TEN 34.35 106.65

19. 6 Case Keenum, WAS -0.15 106.50

20. 21 Kyler Murray, ARI 21.05 99.05

38. 41 Josh Rosen, MIA 19.00 20.10

41. 39 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA DNP 8.15