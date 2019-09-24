This player is owning Herald’s NFL QB rankings after Week 3. Hint: Looks good in red

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

CHIEFS’ MAHOMES WINS AGAIN, GROWS SEASON LEAD IN HERALD QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes wins Week 3 with a 49.70-point game (he also won last week) to increase his season lead over Dallas’ Dak Prescott in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. The Chargers’ Philip Rivers, whom the Dolphins face this week, rises four spots to ninth overall. Mahomes is the defending season champion as the Herald digs into its 22nd season of QB rankings. Our system, unchanged since its inception in 1998 — when Steve Young won the inaugural title and Dan Marino was still playing — factors accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. Most major rankings, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are percentile-based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The top 20 (plus Dolphins) entering Week 4:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 3

Rk LW Player, Team Wk3Season

1. 1 Patrick Mahomes, KC 49.70 154.75

2. 2 Dak Prescott, DAL 26.30 129.00

3. 4 Russell Wilson, SEA 40.30 121.10

4. 5 Tom Brady, NE 40.30 119.55

5. 9 Matt Ryan, ATL 45.20 112.40

6. 6 Case Keenum, WAS 30.60 106.65

7. 16 Jacoby Brissett, IND 45.50 100.30

8. 3 Lamar Jackson, BAL 14.35 100.15

9. 13 Philip Rivers, LAC 37.90 99.20

10. 10 Gardner Minshew, JAC 31.20 93.60

11. 8 Matthew Stafford, DET 22.05 93.05

12. 24 Deshaun Watson, HOU 47.55 92.90

13. 18 Derek Carr, OAK 35.10 88.95

14. 7 Andy Dalton, CIN 13.45 87.90

15. 14 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF 29.85 87.00

16. 11 Carson Wentz, PHI 20.95 83.15

17. 19 Jared Goff, LAR 28.45 81.90

18. 17 Josh Allen, BUF 27.15 81.50

19. 12 Joe Flacco, DEN 18.65 80.65

20. 15 Aaron Rodgers, GB 24.75 80.35

39. 37 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA 3.45 8.15

41. 42 Josh Rosen, MIA 7.00 1.10