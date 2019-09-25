Will Packers fend off Eagles’ desperation to stay unbeaten on Thursday night? | Opinion

Did you see Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in ‘Game of Thrones’? Green Bay Packers quarterback and “Game of Thrones” superfan Aaron Rodgers landed a cameo on the HBO series Sunday. The Chico native ended up on the wrong end of Drogon’s fury on the streets of King’s Landing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Green Bay Packers quarterback and “Game of Thrones” superfan Aaron Rodgers landed a cameo on the HBO series Sunday. The Chico native ended up on the wrong end of Drogon’s fury on the streets of King’s Landing.

NFL WEEK 4

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

EAGLES (1-2) at PACKERS (3-0)

Line: GB by 4.

Cote’s pick: GB 23-16.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Fox/NFL.

Desperate Eagles coming off two consecutive losses and unbeaten Packers at Lambeau suggests a Week 4 kickoff worthy of your eyeballs. The need-it-more factor is clearly in Philly’s corner if you attach much weight to that sort of intangible stuff, and it could be why the point spread fell from 4 1/2. But most everything else more quantifiable points to Aaron Rodgers and the Gee Bees. Pack’s stout pass defense and a rush that already has produced 12 sacks should make it a struggle for Carson Wentz. Especially because he will likely be missing DeSean Jackson (groin) again, and have Alshon Jeffery (calf) at less than 100 percent even if he plays. And the burden on Wentz is only underlined by Philly’s mediocre ground game. I would shy away from an over/under (45) that could be volatile, but feel pretty good about Mr. Rodgers in his neighborhood covering a modest point spread.