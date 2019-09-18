Why Titans-Jaguars will deliver low score and an upset on NFL Thursday Night Football | Opinion

One Minute Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars Here are four things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Jaguars in week one of the 2019 NFL season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are four things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Jaguars in week one of the 2019 NFL season.

NFL WEEK 3

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

TITANS (1-1) at JAGUARS (0-2)

Line: TEN by 1 1/2.

Cote’s pick: JAC 20-17.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL.

Upset! Thursday nights haven’t been too kind to us this early season, but we’re feeling good about our home-dog pick here. And that’s despite Jax being winless and embroiled in the drama of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s trade request after a sideline argument with coach Doug Maropne. Jags QB Gardner Minshew has been efficient subbing for injured Nick Foles and should get more help here from Leonard Fournette vs. a Titans run-D that has been susceptible thus far. And Titans have lost 17 of past 21 division roadies. More than that I don’t like TEN with the ball. Titans were only 1 for 10 cashing in third downs in loss to Indy last week, and Jags rush will bother Marcus Mariota. I see Jags defense rising up with a big effort because of, not inspite of, the Ramsey mess. By the way, Titans, almost time to start warming up Ryan Tannehill? I’m just askin’.