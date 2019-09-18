Greg Cote
Why Titans-Jaguars will deliver low score and an upset on NFL Thursday Night Football | Opinion
One Minute Preview: Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL WEEK 3
GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK
TITANS (1-1) at JAGUARS (0-2)
Line: TEN by 1 1/2.
Cote’s pick: JAC 20-17.
TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL.
Upset! Thursday nights haven’t been too kind to us this early season, but we’re feeling good about our home-dog pick here. And that’s despite Jax being winless and embroiled in the drama of star cornerback Jalen Ramsey’s trade request after a sideline argument with coach Doug Maropne. Jags QB Gardner Minshew has been efficient subbing for injured Nick Foles and should get more help here from Leonard Fournette vs. a Titans run-D that has been susceptible thus far. And Titans have lost 17 of past 21 division roadies. More than that I don’t like TEN with the ball. Titans were only 1 for 10 cashing in third downs in loss to Indy last week, and Jags rush will bother Marcus Mariota. I see Jags defense rising up with a big effort because of, not inspite of, the Ramsey mess. By the way, Titans, almost time to start warming up Ryan Tannehill? I’m just askin’.
