There’s a new No. 1 in Herald’s NFL QB rankings, and who it is should not surprise you

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes brings his puppy to offseason training Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his new puppy, Silver, with him when he worked out during the offseason at Athlete Performance Enhancement Center in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his new puppy, Silver, with him when he worked out during the offseason at Athlete Performance Enhancement Center in Fort Worth.

CHIEFS’ MAHOMES WINS WEEK 2, TAKES SEASON LEAD IN HERALD QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes wins Week 2 with a 55.15-point game and overtakes Dallas’ Dak Prescott for the season lead in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings. Mahomes, who turned 24 on Tuesday, is the defending champion as the Herald digs into its 22nd season of QB rankings. The system, unchanged since its inception in 1998, factors accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. Most major rankings, including the NFL’s and ESPN’s, are percentile-based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. The top 20 (plus Dolphins) entering Week 3:

Miami Herald Pass Rankings / Week 2

Rk LW Player, Team Wk2 Season

1. 3 Patrick Mahomes, KC 55.15 105.05

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2. 1 Dak Prescott, DAL 46.45 102.70

3. 2 Lamar Jackson, BAL 35.60 85.80

4. 18 Russell Wilson, SEA 52.00 80.80

5. 9 Tom Brady, NE 36.20 79.25

6. 7 Case Keenum, WAS 32.05 76.05

7. 6 Andy Dalton, CIN 28.55 74.45

8. 10 Matthew Stafford, DET 31.25 71.00

9. 13 Matt Ryan, ATL 32.00 67.20

10. 12 Gardner Minshew, JAC 26.65 62.40

11. 5 Carson Wentz, PHI 15.55 62.20

12. 19 Joe Flacco, DEN 34.60 62.00

13. 8 Philip Rivers, LAC 17.65 61.30

14. 24 Jimmy Garoppolo, SF 34.85 57.15

15. 23 Aaron Rodgers, GB 31.45 55.60

16. 15 Jacoby Brissett, IND 24.30 54.80

17. 21 Josh Allen, BUF 28.65 54.35

18. 11 Derek Carr, OAK 14.90 53.85

19. 25 Jared Goff, LAR 32.15 53.45

20. 22 Kyler Murray, ARI 27.45 52.35

37. 33 Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA -3.55 4.70

42. 37 Josh Rosen, MIA -2.15 -5.90.