Cam Newton’s history vs. Bucs points to Carolina win in Thursday Night Football | Opinion

NFL WEEK 2

GREG COTE’S THURSDAY PICK

BUCCANEERS (0-1) at PANTHERS (0-1)

Line: CAR by 7.

Cote’s pick: CAR 23-17.

TV: 8:20 p.m. Thursday, NFL.

An NFL-record 90 touchdowns were scored on Kickoff Weekend, a cornucopia of excitement. So here’s the antidote: Week 2 kicking off with an NFC South matchup of minimal general interest outside of the two markets and bettors or fantasy players with a stake. Pertinent questions: What funny hat will Cam Newton wear to the postgame news conference, and is his shoulder OK? And will Bruce Arians be able to take Jameis Winston to another level, meaning one with way fewer interceptions? Cannot trust Jameis behind a bad O-line, sorry. Although I see it close and low on the over/under, the Panthers have won nine of past 12 in series, Tampa has lost seven consecutive roadies dating to last year, and Newton feasts on Bucs: 110.4 rating in six home starts, and 29 totals TDs in 13 career meetings. Also, by the way, Christian McCaffrey is really good.