How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Postgame poll after Miami’s 59-10 opening loss. Vote now
DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G1: Welcome back to the 12th season of the Miami Herald’s Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls -- this first one in the wake of Sunday afternoon’s 59-10 loss to the visiting Baltimore Ravens in the Fins’ sesaon opener. It was the most points ever allowed in a Dolphins home game. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game’s performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday. (You may also vote on Twitter @gregcote). Vote now!
2019 DSM game-by-game results
G1: Voting now underway following 59-10 loss vs. Baltimore.
