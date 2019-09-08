How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Postgame poll after Miami’s 59-10 opening loss. Vote now

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores comments on recent trade moves Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores expounds on the trades made recently by the Dolphins organization during a conference call on Sunday September 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores expounds on the trades made recently by the Dolphins organization during a conference call on Sunday September 1, 2019.

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G1: Welcome back to the 12th season of the Miami Herald’s Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls -- this first one in the wake of Sunday afternoon’s 59-10 loss to the visiting Baltimore Ravens in the Fins’ sesaon opener. It was the most points ever allowed in a Dolphins home game. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game’s performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday. (You may also vote on Twitter @gregcote). Vote now!

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

2019 DSM game-by-game results

G1: Voting now underway following 59-10 loss vs. Baltimore.