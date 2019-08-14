Public memorial service set for Miami Dolphins’ Nick Buoniconti. Here are the details

Dolphins legend Nat Moore reflects on the passing of teammate and friend Nick Buoniconti Miami Dolphins legend Nat Moore reflects on the passing of teammate and friend Nick Buoniconti, July 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Dolphins legend Nat Moore reflects on the passing of teammate and friend Nick Buoniconti, July 31, 2019.

A public service to celebrate the life of Miami Dolphins great Nick Buoniconti has been scheduled for Friday evening, Sept. 6 in Miami — two days before the Dolphins open the NFL regular season at home.

Buoniconti passed away July 30 at age 78. Fulfilling his wishes, the family has donated his brain to the CTE Center of Boston University for research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the brain disorder often associated with the punishment of years of playing football.

The service is to be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lois Pope LIFE Center of The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, at 1095 Northwest 14th Terrace.

Buoniconti, a two-time Super Bowl champion and the first Dolphins defensive player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, founded The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis after his son, Marc, was injured in a college football game in 1985.

The memorial service program is expected to include remarks by Nick’s children, Marc and Gina, along with former Dolphins teammates and others.

Although the event is open to the public and to Dolphins fans, those planning to attend are being asked to RSVP by Aug. 30 to Teri Bendell at (786) 256-9861 or by email to tbendell@miami.edu.