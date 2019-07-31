Nick Buoniconti’s impact on the field was great. But what he did off it was even greater | Opinion

Marc Buoniconti: ‘Despite all of this, I feel lucky’ Marc Buoniconti credits the injury on the football field that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down when he was 19 with giving him a new purpose in life. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Marc Buoniconti credits the injury on the football field that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down when he was 19 with giving him a new purpose in life.

Nick Buoniconti, the first big, established star in Miami Dolphins franchise history, has died at age 78 after a life so much bigger than football.

Buoniconti passed away Tuesday night in hospice care after a years-long struggle with dementia that his family believes was brought on by chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the brain injury that can result resulting from football-related trauma.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Buoniconti was a middle linebacker first with the Boston Patriots and from 1969 through ‘76 with the Dolphins.

He was a five-time AFL all-star for Boston — along the way earning his law degree -- and also earned Pro Bowl honors his first year in Miami, later playing a key role as the driving force of the famed “No-Name Defense” in the Dolphins’ historic 1972 Perfect Season and in the repeat Super Bowl championship in 1973.

Buoniconti was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

His impact on the field was great, but his impact off the field was even greater.

He founded the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis and the Buoniconti Fund after his son, Marc, had been paralyzed while playing college football for The Citadel in 1985.

“With a heavy heart we mourn the loss of a man who was truly larger than life, my father,” Marc Buoniconti said Wednesday. “My dad has been my hero and represents what I have always aspired to be: a leader, a mentor and a champion. He made a promise to me that turned into a revolution in paralysis research.”

Dolphins great Nick Buoniconti (left) shares a laugh with another Hall of Famer, former coach Don Shula, at a Dolphins game. Buonconti passed away this week at 78 after a years-long battle with dementia.

Buoniconti hosted HBO’s acclaimed “Inside the NFL” show for 23 years. Last year, the same network would feature him in a poignant 75-minute documentary, “The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti,” about his multi-faceted life and how in his latter years he struggled physically and mentally to perform even the simplest tasks, such as pulling a T-shirt over his head.

I last saw Buoniconti in December 2015 when the franchise’s all-time greats were a art of the club’s 50th anniversary celebration at the Diplomat hotel in Hollywood. He looked dapper in a dark suit, holding a glass of white wine. I recall thinking he looked more like a U.S. senator than former linebacker.

The dementia that led to his steep decline wojld begin showing soon after.

He was asked in that documentary if football had caused his condition.

“I’m positive of that,” he said.

Upon his wishes, Buoniconti’s brain will be donated to C.T.E. Center of Boston University.