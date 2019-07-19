Dan Le Batard defies ESPN policy with rant about Trump’s ‘Send her back’ | Opinion

Miami Beach, Florida, December 18, 2018- Dan Le Batard in the ESPN studios at The Clevelander Hotel in South Beach during his Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

This isn’t the first time Miami-based ESPN star Dan Le Batard has defied his network and faced consequences. It happened in 2014, when the radio and television host was suspended two days for buying billboards in Cleveland that needled LeBron James — “You’re Welcome, LeBron. Love, Miami” — after he’d left the Heat.

That was playful.

This isn’t.

Le Batard on Thursday took on the president of the United States and his own network’s no-political-talk policy in a fiery, four-minute rebuke of both Donald Trump and ESPN management’s stick-to-sports edict.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stop what you're doing and watch this.@LeBatardShow responds to the racist "Send her back" and "Go back to your country" attacks against Ilhan Omar and other congresswomen.



"If you're not calling it abhorrent, obviously racist, dangerous rhetoric, you're complicit." pic.twitter.com/ntOC2Seg3b — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 18, 2019

His voice emotional, Le Batard called it “deeply offensive” that a Trump crowd chanted “send her back” at a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday night, a chant directed at Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Somali refugee who now is a U.S. citizen representing Minnesota. Le Batard accused trump of instigating racial division and called the chant “un-American.”

Trump has been openly critical of Omar and three other first-year Congresswomen, New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts’ Ayanna Pressley and Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib. All are women of color. All but Omar were born in the United States. Yet Trump tweeted that all four should “go back” to their home countries.

Le Batard was not suspended as off Friday morning., although he joined Friday’s show late, first heard live on the air about 11 into the 10-to-1 national show.

Le Batard’s own parents fled Fidel Castro’s Cuba so he and his brother might find better lives in America.

As if addressing Trump, Le Batard’s voice rose as he said: “Send her back? How are you more American than her? You’re whiter? You’re richer? You’ve had every privilege afforded you by America. Every privilege. And now what you do with that power is you go after black people and brown people and minorities?”

Le Batard referred to and praised a tweet by FS1’s Nick Wright, who wrote, “I don’t talk politics on here but this isn’t political, this is obvious: This is abhorrent, obviously racist, dangerous rhetoric and not calling it out makes you complicit. The “send her back” chant and the “go back to where you came from” are so antithetical to what we should be.”

ESPN’s no-politics policy, emphasized when Jimmy Pitaro took over as ESPN president in 2018, was called “cowardly” by Le Batard. He mentioned that on-air personalities are only supposed to talk politics in reaction if a sports figure such as Warriors coach Steve Kerr or Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson do so and it makes news, calling that “a weak-ass shield.”

There is an irony to ESPN’s policy that seeks to separate sports from politics and racial issues. Le Batard correctly noted on-air that sports figures always have tended to be at the forefront of the off-field push for equal rights. He mentioned older icons Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Colin Kaepernick today.

In real life, sports and the coverage of sports have become interwoven with politics and inseparable from issues of race and equality.

Le Batard dared to remind us of that. I say good for him.

Let’s see if ESPN feels the same.