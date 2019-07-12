On the brink of history, Serena goes for all-time record in Wimbledon final | Opinion

Serena Williams returns a shot during a match at the Miami Open, her home tennis tournament, on March 22, 2019, at Hard Rock Stadium. On Saturday at Wimbledon, Serena goes for her 24th major win, which would tie the all-time record. mocner@miamiherald.com

This was early 1999, on center court on Key Biscayne, a short hop from Miami. Neither sister had won a major yet. Serena and big sis Venus were meeting in a tournament championship match for the first time. The girls were then 17 and 19. Proud father Richard held up a hand-drawn sign that day. It read:





“Welcome to the Williams Show!”

I remember when Serena first played what now is the Miami Open in ‘98, the backyard tournament for the girl who grew up in Palm Beach. She wore multicolored plastic beads on the braids of her hair. You could sometimes hear them clackety-clack during a point.

We had no idea. Tennis had no idea. Sports had no idea.

There might be a future Hall of Famer in tomorrow’s Single A minor-league baseball game. LeBron James was dominating a middle-school game once, before the cameras discovered him. Tom Brady might not have even been the best player on his Pop Warner team.

Venus Williams, now 39, has won seven majors, the last in 2008. She has had a great career.

Serena, 37, another birthday in two months, has won 23.

On Saturday, at Wimbledon, she is playing for history.

In the women’s final vs. Simona Halep, Serena is after a 24th career major singles title that would tie the all-time record set by Margaret Court in a career that ended in 1977.

Court’s record has stood impenetrable for 46 years, since her final major in ‘73.

This is Serena’s sixth attempt at magic, elusive No. 24.

Maternity leave in 2017 took away three chances. Her last major win to this point, the ‘17 Australian Open, came just before her pregnancy. After the birth of her daughter Serena suffered a pulmonary embolism that kept her in bed for some six weeks. She has been trying since, while balancing the demands of motherhood, to prove she has another major — or two — in her.

Serena has always downplayed her pursuit of Court’s record, of tennis history, but her coach since 2012, Patrick Mouratoglou, hinted to reporters in London this week how much it means to her.

“Twenty-four means she will equal the record of all time. That’s why she came back to playing tennis after having a baby and so many medical complications,” he said. “The effort she has put in, I have never seen something like this. You have no idea how hard she worked to come back, and she came back for that record.”

Serena’s race against time to achieve her sport’s greatest record is analogous to Tiger Woods trying to catch Jack Nicklaus record of 18 golf majors. Tiger, at 43, won his elusive 15th in the Masters in April — his first major win in 11 years.

His chase unfolds gradually.

Serena’s is right now. Saturday to tie, if she can. Williams is 9-1 head-to-head in her career against Halep, but the Romanian is 10 years younger. Serena’s 23 major crowns include seven at Wimbledon, where she is a fan favorite only accentuated by the record she is after and the clock working against her.

Twenty-one years. All that time since a teenage girl wearing clackety-clack beads introduced herself to Miami, and to tennis.

And we had no idea.