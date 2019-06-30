Why bold move to get Jimmy Butler makes Miami Heat (and Pat Riley) relevant again | Opinion

Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler passes the basketball to teammate forward Tobias Harris against Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pa. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS) TNS

Pat Riley had no money to spend. His Miami Heat was not supposed to be a player in the NBA free agency period that commenced Sunday. The Heat was supposed to be a stuck-where-it-is bystander until 2020, or maybe even 2021.

Don’t underestimate Pat Riley. That might be the story here. Don’t underestimate his urgency. Don’t put the Heat’s 74-year-old president in the past tense just yet.

Everything about the Heat’s financial circumstances suggested Riley might be able to sign a guppy this summer, maybe. Certainly not a whale.

Wrong.

Riley just made his biggest score since LeBron James took his talents to South Beach around this time in 2010.





If Jimmy Butler isn’t an NBA whale, he’s good enough to fill a boat, to make the Heat a playoff team, to make this franchise -- and Riley -- relevant again.

Reportedly the Heat give up Josh Richardson in the sign-and-trade with Philadelphia that nets Butler on a four-year, $141 million deal. Too bad to lose Richardson. But not too bad enough where you don’t make this deal, and without hesitation.

Miami reportedly also is trading Goran Dragic to Dallas, a cost-cutting moving made smart by the fact Justise Winslow blossomed in the point guard role late late season.





Riley moved now because, no guarantees the next two summers. And a Heat roster fronted by Butler -- with Bam Adebayo, Winslow and top draft pick Tyler Herro leading the young core behind him -- will be more attractive to prospective future free agents than Miami was before (reportedly) landing Butler.





Riley has coveted Butler for awhile, and , now, Butler clearly wanted Miami. The NBA has become a league where top players choose their destinations, and this is the latest indication.

Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat exchanges jerseys with Jimmy Butler of the Philadelphia 76ers after a game at American Airlines Arena in Miami on April 9, 2019. Wade has since retired, and Butler reportedly is now being traded to the Heat. Michael Reaves TNS

Houson and the L.A. Lakers among others also wanted Butler. But he wanted Miami, and the feeling was mutual.

Miami gets a 29-year-old (30 in September) 6-8 swing-man (small forward/shooting guard) who’s a 20-point scorer if you need him to be, a four-time NBA all-star and, maybe more important to Heat culture, a four-time all-defensive player.

He is a a closer offensively, and the same on the other end. He’s a sharpshooter, big from 3’s, great at the foul line, checks all the boxes.

He fits here.

Quick aside: Butler and Dwyane Wade are close friends. They exchanged jerseys in April on Wade’s farewell retirement tour here. Both are Marquette guys. Butler signing with Miami will undoubtedly spark speculation that this might lure Wade out of retirement and back out onto the court.

Don’t bet on that. Anyone who follows Wade on social media is seeing a man who is devouring retirement, loving his new, less structured life.

Settle for this, Heat fans:

In Jimmy Butler, you just got the best guy since Wade.

And you just got a little star power back.